Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that any violation of the peace agreement with US will be met with a decisive and robust response.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Ghalibaf said Iran would closely monitor the implementation of all provisions of the agreement and ensure full compliance with its terms.

“We are at your command; the task assigned to us by the Supreme Leader is to pursue the realization of the conditions and clauses of the agreement.”

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“In the event of bad faith, breach of contract, and excessive demands by the opposing side, we have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy. They were once slapped during the war; if they wish to tread that path again, they will receive an even harder slap,” Bagher Ghalibaf posted on his X account.

گوش‌بفرمانیم، وظیفهٔ محول‌شده به ما توسط مقام معظم رهبری پیگیری تحقق شروط و بندهای تفاهم است. در صورت بدعهدی، پیمان‌شکنی و زیاده‌خواهی طرف مقابل هیچ تردیدی در پاسخ کوبنده به دشمن نداریم. یکبار در جنگ سیلی خوردند، اگر بخواهند دوباره همان مسیر را بروند سیلی محکم‌تری خواهند خورد. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 18, 2026

The MoU calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts, the removal of the US naval blockade within 30 days, the restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a reconstruction plan worth at least $300 billion, and the lifting of US sanctions.

Under the MoU, the two sides have entered a 60-day negotiation period, with the goal of reaching a comprehensive final agreement. In-person negotiations are scheduled to begin on June 19 in Switzerland, with Pakistan and Qatar serving as mediators.