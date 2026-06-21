Iranian delegation arrives in Switzerland for US talks

An Iranian delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf has arrived in Switzerland to pursue implementation of commitments contained in a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding recently signed between the Islamic Republic and the US.

The delegation, named “Minab 168” in memory of the schoolchildren and others, who were martyred upon the launch of the latest unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the country in southern Iran, reached Switzerland on Saturday evening local time.

“We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland,” the Swiss foreign ministry said on X, adding that the talks were part of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States.

Read more: JD Vance departs Washington for Iran talks in Switzerland

US Vice President JD Vance wtook off for Switzerland on Saturday for talks with Iran on implementing a deal to end the Middle East war, saying negotiators would discuss the Islamic republic’s nuclear program and the Lebanon ceasefire.

“I think we’re going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we’re to be focused on,” JD Vance Vance told reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews, saying he could only join the talks “for a day or two.”

Negotiations had been planned in Switzerland on Friday, but were postponed at the last minute as Israel carried out a wave of deadly strikes in Lebanon after four of its soldiers were killed in combat.