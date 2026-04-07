Iranian drone strike injures fifteen American personnel at Kuwait military base

An Iranian drone strike on the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait resulted in injuries to fifteen American personnel, according to a CBS News report citing two US officials. The report indicated that the majority of those injured have subsequently resumed their duties.

A vital center for US regional operations, the base is situated approximately 37 kilometers (23 miles) from the border with Iraq.

Tensions in the region have escalated significantly following the joint offensive on Iran by the US and Israel on February 28th. The attack has resulted in over 1,340 deaths so far, including that of the then-Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Furthermore, as part of the 98th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday that it had struck several military aircraft stationed at the base, using a combination of missiles and drones.

In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks against Israel. Furthermore, it has targeted Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations where US military assets are stationed. Iran has also imposed restrictions on ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz.