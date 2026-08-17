Iranian drones attack Iraqi Kurdistan PM's office: officials

ERBIL, Iraq: Two Iranian drones targeted the Iraqi Kurdistan prime minister’s office and the home of the autonomous region’s intelligence chief overnight, authorities said Monday.

“Following an investigation by the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Unit, my personal office and the home of the head of the Security and Intelligence Agency were targeted by Iranian drone attacks earlier today,” Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said, in a post on X.

“This is a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan region.”

The regional Counter-Terrorism Directorate said there were no casualties in the attack.

“Two Hadid-110 type explosive-laden drones were launched from across the Iranian border toward the private office of the Kurdistan region prime minister and the residence of the Parastin Agency director,” it said.

Since the start of the Middle East war, the Kurdistan region, which hosts US troops and foreign oil firms as well as rebels exiled from Iran, has been targeted with more than 1,000 attacks by Tehran and pro-Iran armed groups inside Iraq.

Drones have repeatedly been intercepted over Kurdistan’s capital Erbil, while others have struck the rebels and US interests.

Tehran accuses the exiled Kurdish opposition groups of serving Western and Israeli interests, and continued to launch strikes against them even during a regional ceasefire announced in April, which eventually broke down.

The groups have mostly evacuated their bases and camps in Kurdistan since the war began.

On July 17, drone and rocket strikes killed nine people near the city of Sulaimaniyah in the region’s east.