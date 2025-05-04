Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Pakistan tomorrow

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Monday before his trip to India, a spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Amid tensions between Pakistan and India following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Iran had offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Araghchi will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow and will hold meetings with the country’s top leadership, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

The visit is part of regular consultations with neighboring countries, he said.

The spokesman said that Araghchi will meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials during the visit to discuss bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments.

Iran spokesman also added that the top Iranian diplomat will also pay an official visit to India later next week.

Invoking centuries-old civilizational ties, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi described both India and Pakistan as “brotherly neighbours” and said Tehran is ready to assist in easing the situation.