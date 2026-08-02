Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, during which the two discussed the latest developments in the region.

According to Iran’s state news agency, Foreign Minister Araghchi also held separate telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye to discuss the evolving regional situation.

During the discussions, Araghchi stated that the United States should refrain from any military adventurism.

He further warned that any act of aggression by the United States or Israel would receive a decisive response.

He also said that if any regional countries participated in such aggression, Iran would respond firmly.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said ​late on Saturday he would hold off on a fresh attack on Iran as long as a deal could be reached quickly to halt Iran’s nuclear ‌ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and “other Middle Eastern Countries” asked for a time to complete a deal that would lead to “the Immediate, Complete and Total” reopening of the Strait and “an end to Iran’s nuclear threat,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject ​to being able to rapidly make a DEAL.”

Read more: Donald Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack

Israel “joins me in this commitment,” Trump wrote. Israel did not immediately make a public statement on the issue.

Iran warned the U.S. this ​weekend against any “adventurous action” and said it would retaliate decisively if American forces followed through on Trump’s threats of fresh attacks on Iranian targets.

Iranian ⁠Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s comments in separate phone calls on Saturday with senior Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi officials came just hours after Kuwait’s army said it destroyed hostile drones launched by ​Iran against several vital facilities.