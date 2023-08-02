Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrives in Pakistan

The Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian has arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, ARY News quoted state radio on Wednesday.

He is visiting at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for an exchange of views on the consensus between the leadership of the two countries for taking the bilateral relations forward.

📸 Foreign Minister of Iran @Amirabdolahian has arrived in #Islamabad for a two day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister @BBhuttoZardari. 🇵🇰🤝🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/t1hkyUnCqK — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 2, 2023

He will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tomorrow, discussing all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation.

He will also meet Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate to discuss parliamentary linkages between the two brotherly countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a focus on regional connectivity, energy, economic and investment ties between the two countries.

Earlier, a high-ranking delegation comprising the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs and senior officials from the ministries of trade, roads and urban development, investment, agriculture, energy and others, preceded the Foreign Minister for preparatory meetings

