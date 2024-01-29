Iranian FM visits FO, holds meeting with Pakistan’s FM Jalil Abbas Jillani

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jillani received Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his arrival at Islamabad Foreign Office, ARY News reported on Monday.

Iran’s FM was reached Islamabad in the wee hours of Monday on daylong visit.

The visiting foreign minister held one-on-one meeting with FM Jalil Abbas Jillani. The two foreign ministers will also hold delegation level talks.

The foreign minister after the meeting will address a joint press conference.

Iranian FM will hold a meeting with Pakistan’s Caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, the Iranian foreign minister was received by the Additional Foreign Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

The Foreign Office in an earlier statement said, “During the visit, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold in-depth talks with Foreign Minister Jilani and call on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.”

The visit comes after both countries, in their joint press statement on January 22, had announced that their envoys would return to their respective posts and that the Iranian FM would visit Islamabad.

Earlier, the relations between both the countries were strained after Iran violated Pakistan’s airspace this month which followed Pakistan’s military strike inside Iran to target the hideouts of the Pakistan-origin terrorists.

Meanwhile, Iran offered condolences to Pakistan over the killing of nine of its labourers on its soil.

Iranian envoy to Pakistan in his statement condemned the killings of Pakistani labourers in Iran and said Tehran and Islamabad will not tolerate affliction of damage to the countries’ relations.