Iranian Navy claims to have intercepted UK spy destroyer in Oman Sea

A UK spy destroyer in the Sea of Oman was stopped by the Iranian Navy and forced to change its course, claimed Iranian media.

According to Tehran Times report, the British destroyer, which had entered the northern Indian Ocean last night with the purpose of guiding Israeli missiles into Iranian territory, was identified in a timely manner by the intelligence systems of the Iranian Navy.

Combat drones of the Navy issued warnings, preventing the destroyer from continuing its path toward the Persian Gulf.

The destroyer was forced to alter its course.

This incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region following recent Israeli attacks on Iranian targets and Iran’s subsequent retaliatory operation under Operation True Promise III, which involved missile and drone strikes on strategic Israeli positions in the occupied territories.

Read more: Iran launches missile barrage as Israel strikes Tehran

Iranians and Israelis woke to smoke and rubble on Sunday after the arch-rivals expanded their attacks overnight, with Israel striking Tehran’s defence ministry, and Iran unleashing a deadly barrage of missiles.

Air raid sirens and explosions were heard by AFP journalists in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv early Sunday, as Israel’s military said millions of Israelis were “running for shelter” around the country.

Israel’s emergency services said at least eight people, including children, were killed in the overnight strikes, and around 200 were wounded.

In Iran’s capital, AFP journalists heard a series of blasts at around 2:30 am.

The third day of tit-for-tat attacks comes despite global calls for de-escalation, with Iran scrapping its latest nuclear talks with the United States, saying it could not negotiate while under fire from Israel.