Iranian President to arrive on Pakistan’s official visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will make an official visit of Pakistan from April 22-24, a spokesperson of the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

It will be the first visit of any head of state after Pakistan’s general elections.

President Raisi will be accompanying a high-level delegation.

Iran’s presidential entourage will comprise of the foreign minister, other cabinet members, high officials and a large trade delegation.

During the visit, Raisi will meet the president and the prime minister of Pakistan, chairman of the Senate and speaker of the National Assembly, according to the statement.

President Ebrahim Raisi will also visit and Lahore and Karachi and hold meetings with provincial leaders, foreign office said.

The officials will hold talks to strengthen bilateral relations, trade and cooperation in energy, agriculture and other sectors.

The sides will hold talks over for cooperation over regional and global issues and bilateral cooperation to tackle common threat of terrorism, foreign office stated.

Sources said President Raisi’s agenda encompasses bilateral relations, security cooperation, the gas pipeline project and the exploration of potential free trade agreements.