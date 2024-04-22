Iranian president arrives in Pakistan for three-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Presi­dent Ebrahim Raisi on Monday arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit, ARY News reported.

The Iranian president reached the federal capital with his spouse, a high-level delegation of cabinet members and a “large” team of businessperson.

During his visit from April 22-24, the Iranian head of state is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s prime minister, president, Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker, the foreign office said, adding that

The officials will hold talks to strengthen bilateral relations, trade and cooperation in energy, agriculture and other sectors.

The sides will hold talks over for cooperation over regional and global issues and bilateral cooperation to tackle common threat of terrorism, foreign office stated.

Sources said President Raisi’s agenda encompasses bilateral relations, security cooperation, the gas pipeline project and the exploration of potential free trade agreements.

Pakistan and Iran have also decided to establish a joint special economic zone with an aim to boost economic relations between the two countries.

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet greenlighted signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran during President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan, slated for April 22 (Monday).

Sources claimed that the two countries have finalised the draft of memorandum of understanding (MoU), adding that the special economic zone will be established on Ramdan-Gabad border.

The Joint Special Economic Zone will be established at the government-to-government level, sources added.

During his visit, Iranian president would also visit Karachi and Lahore cities to meet the country’s provincial leadership. Raisi is also scheduled to visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

Raisi will also visit Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and pay his respects to the founder of Pakistan.

The foreign leader would stay in Karachi and return to Tehran on Wednesday.

The provincial authorities are on high alert due to the high-profile visit and public holiday has been declared in Karachi on April 23.