Iranian rial a good investment for Pakistanis amid Iran war?

KARACHI: A large number of people are buying Iranian rial amid ongoing tensions involving Iran, hoping its value will rise once the situation stabilises and they can make a profit.

Some individuals claim that investing in the Iranian rial could yield significant profits, even suggesting it could make investors “millionaires”.

Although financial experts are warning that such expectations are highly speculative and carry substantial risks.

Speaking to ARY News, the chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, Malik Bostan, said that even small amounts of money could be used to purchase large quantities of Iranian rial.

He added that members of his own family had invested in it.

At the same time, Malik Bostan cautioned that such investments are similar to gambling.

He noted that there is no guarantee the Iranian government will continue issuing the same banknotes in the future, and warned that they could be withdrawn, potentially leading to significant losses.

Experts say that due to international sanctions and ongoing economic uncertainty in Iran, investing in its currency remains highly risky.