KARACHI/TEHRAN: The Central Bank of Iran announced the official exchange rates for July 25, 2026, in which all key currencies registered an appreciation against the IRR.

The official price of the U.S. Dollar appreciated against the Islamic republic’s currency to 1,414,300 Iranian rials from 1,404,259 in July 23, while 100 Pakistani rupees rose to 509,182 rials from 505,454 two days prior.

The CBI calculated that 44 currencies appreciated against the rial and only two experienced a downward trend.

An upward trajectory also registered the euro which appreciated to 1,610,084 rials, from 1,602,711rials before. Within the SANA system – which serves the country’s currency exchange offices – an official of 1 U.S. Dollars stands at 1,514,675 rials and 1 euro at 1,724,354 rials. Meanwhile, an officially estimated 1 U.S dollar in open market traded in a more elevated range between about 1.92 and 1.95 million rials.

In Pakistan’s open market, a standard 1 Crore Iranian Rial is changing hands at Rs5000 or 4500 Pakistani rupee, lower than June’s 8000 to 9000 PKR.

The free market remains the barometer of choice among families and companies when engaging in private transactions, among many of other factors. What the latest PKR rate means Based on the CBI’s latest cross-rate of 509,182 Iranian rials for 100 Pakistani rupees, one Pakistani rupee corresponds to nearly 5,092 rials. Thus, it follows that 1 Iranian rial is equal to approximately 0.0001964 Pakistani rupees.

The current uptrend against the Iranian rial follows similar depreciation movements experienced by the other foreign currencies. Pakistani dealers and households also have shown stable interest in the Iranian rial within the open-market sphere due to expectations that certain developments including a potential diplomatic solution and de-escalation of tensions in the region could lift Iran’s national currency. These trends are all subject to volatility given ongoing developments.