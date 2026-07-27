Iran’s Central Bank (CBI) released today new official exchange rates for July 27, 2026, showing increases for most major foreign currencies against the Iranian rial. One US Dollar fetched 1,436,205 rials, up from 1,421,105 a day earlier, while 100 Pakistani rupees stood at 517,104 rials, compared to 511,234 rials previously.l

The euro rose to 1,633,131 rials from 1,616,456rials recorded on July 26, 2026. On the SANA system used for buy and sell prices by authorized money changers and exchange offices, the U.S. Dollar was available at 1,517,870rials and the euro at 1,725,994 rials respectively. On the free market, a dollar currently costs approximately 1.86 to 1.89 million rials.

These official figures clearly contrast with those at Iran’s free market, which largely dictate actual transactions by Households, Businesses and traders and they are by now higher by tens of percents for major currencies like USD and Euros.

Considering 100 Pakistan rupees value at 517,104 from today’s CBI data, means 1 PKR at approximately 5,171 Iranian rials or a rate of roughly 0.0001934 PKR per Iranian rial.

This represents a steady appreciation of Pakistani currency, against the depreciation of Iran’s national currency, if taken at official prices .

However, in Pakistan’s open market, a standard 1 Crore IRR packet is still changing hands for 4500 or 500 PKR.

Dealers, however, are warning traders for possible sharp fluctuations against steep difference between offical rate and the prices prevalent at Iran’s informal market. Latest rates released by the CBI would be analyzed by dealers to understand trends and expected move in the coming session; for precise information relating to exchange rate Pakistani rupees to Iranian Rial is advisable to use rates from your registered and licensed exchange houses in the vicinity, as currency prices vary at different market segments of Pakistan.