KARACHI/TEHRAN: Iranian rial (IRR) has declined against US Dollar and Pakistani Rupee, following latest official update of Iranian currency against USD and PKR from the Bank of Iran.

According to Central Bank of Iran, the official rate of one dollar versus one rial have gone down by 1,498,135 rials for each dollar compared with 1,487,630 rials from earlier Tuesday.

This simply means that a stronger US Dollar is getting higher amount of rials – and thus the rial is weaker to each and every dollar and its relative weakening against Pakistani Rupee – as it now goes for 539,714 Rls per 100 Pakistani RPs.

The Iranian rial’srecent weakening trend is a fallout of the broader regional war that triggered turmoil in financial markets earlier in 2026. The 2026 Iran war had seen rapid currency volatile­ness as it went down roughly 43.7% of its value against dollar by year. The peak of tension saw the dollar trading as high as about 1.81 million rials per each green back on open market in April 2026 – a slide unprecedented in recent decades.

However the current cease fire with relatively calm situation continues to impact the country economy as Iran saw annual inflation in 2025 soaring above 50% whereas thecurrency went down almost 60 percent following post – brief and intense conflict.

Official Figures Aren’t the Whole Story

While Pakistani traders keep track of the fluctuating figures from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), they understand that a set of multiple official exchange rates operates within Iran, and the reality on the ground often diverges significantly from the central bank’s reported rates.

Licensed exchange brokers use a set of prices called SANA which are roughly two to three percent above the officially published Dollar rate, whereas, on the streets where exchange is mostly done with cash-backed rials from street traders, the Dollar is seen trading between 1.89m and 1.92m Rials.

Such discrepancies highlight the current uncertainty around Iran’s ability to access global banking channels, as well as the challenges in bringing hard currency into the country.

In Pakistan’s open market, however, 1 crore (10 million) rial bundle is changing hands at PKR 5000 to 6000 despite the official CBI rate being too low.