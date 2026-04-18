Iranian rial rate against PKR in open market - April 18, 2026

The Iranian rial (IRR) has seen a dramatic surge in value in Pakistan’s open currency market, becoming a hot commodity as reported widely in local media.

In Pakistan’s open market, the price of a standard bundle of 1 Crore Iranian rials has risen sharply from around PKR 2,500 (pre-conflict, roughly a month ago or earlier baseline) to approximately PKR 7,000–10,000 now — a roughly fourfold increase (about 300% appreciation in the rial’s local value vs. the PKR).

Current local open-market rates (approximate, based on ~PKR 10,000 for 10 million IRR)

These are scaled from the widely reported bundle pricing:

1 PKR buys approximately 1,000 Iranian rials .

buys approximately . 10 PKR buys approximately 10,000 Iranian rials .

buys approximately . 1,000 PKR buys approximately 1,000,000 Iranian rials (10 lakh rials).

Note: This is the local open-market cash rate for physical Iranian rials in Pakistan (used for trade/smuggling), not the international mid-market or bank transfer rate (which remains much lower, around ~2,100 PKR for 1 crore rials)

Why is everyone buying the Iranian rial in Pakistan right now?

Two main drivers are fueling the demand and price surge:

Speculation/investment: Traders and individuals are buying rials hoping for further gains. This is tied to diplomatic developments, including US-Iran talks and expectations that easing tensions or sanctions relief could strengthen the rial long-term. Many see it as a short-term profit opportunity amid regional uncertainty. Cross-border trade needs: There’s genuine structural demand from informal and semi-official trade with Iran (especially petroleum products, fuel, food items, and other goods). Pakistan recently eased rules (e.g., temporary exemptions for exports to Iran and transit trade via Iran until June 2026), boosting activity along the Balochistan border. Informal networks and barter-style settlements require physical rial notes, so demand has spiked.

Experts (including Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Chairman Malik Bostan) note it’s a mix of both factors, but warn retail buyers about high volatility, potential reversals if geopolitics shift, and risks like counterfeits in informal deals. The rial remains very weak globally against the USD, so this is a Pakistan-specific phenomenon.