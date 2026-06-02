KARACHI/LAHORE, June 2, 2026 — The Iranian Rial (IRR) continued its steady trading pattern against the Pakistani Rupee today, with one Rial valued at 0.000206 Pakistani Rupees according to mid-market exchange data.

This means that 4,854 Rials are being sold for a single Pakistani Rupee, reflecting modest volatility in the cross-border currency pair.

Market observers note that the IRR PKR rate has seen a slight downward adjustment of 2.91 percent over the past thirty days, with the pair trading between a high of 0.000213 and a low of 0.000206 during that period.

Currency analysts attribute the movement to broader regional economic conditions, including fluctuations in energy markets and shifting trade dynamics between South Asian and Middle Eastern economies.

For those tracking larger transactions, one crore Iranian Rials, equivalent to ten million Rials, converts to approximately 2,060 Pakistani Rupees at the current mid-market rate. This figure serves as a useful reference for traders and businesses engaged in cross-border commerce, though actual exchange counters typically apply service fees or spreads that may adjust the final amount received.

In Lahore’s bustling forex corridors, exchange bureaus report consistent demand for Iranian currency from traders engaged in cross-border commerce. “We see regular inquiries from businesspeople who import goods from Iran or support family members across the border,” said a currency dealer who requested anonymity. “The rate has been relatively stable this week, which helps with planning.”

The Pakistani Rupee itself has shown resilience against major currencies, with the USD PKR pair settling near 278 earlier today. This relative strength has indirectly supported the Rupee’s position against smaller regional currencies including the Rial.

For travelers and small-scale traders, the current rate means that 10,000 Iranian Rials would convert to roughly 2.06 Pakistani Rupees at the mid-market rate. However, actual exchange counters typically apply service fees or spreads, so customers should expect to receive slightly less when converting physical banknotes.

Financial advisors recommend that anyone planning significant currency exchanges monitor rates throughout the day, as forex markets can shift quickly in response to economic announcements or geopolitical developments. Online platforms and licensed exchange houses remain the most transparent options for obtaining current rates before conducting transactions.

As regional trade ties continue to evolve, currency pairs like IRR to PKR serve as important indicators of economic connectivity between neighboring markets.