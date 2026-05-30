The Iranian rial continued to attract strong interest in Pakistan’s informal currency market during the week ending Saturday, May 30, 2026. While the currency remained weak internationally, it maintained a solid premium in local cash trading, supported by consistent demand from traders and cross-border businesses.

Open Market Performance (Informal Cash Market in Pakistan)

According to reports from currency dealers in Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore, the standard bundle of 1 crore Iranian rials (10 million IRR) traded steadily between PKR 8,000 and PKR 10,000 throughout the week.

This rate showed no major fluctuations, remaining three to four times higher than the pre-surge baseline of around PKR 2,500. The premium held firm despite limited volatility in daily trading.

Open Market Rates Summary:

1 PKR buys approximately 1,000 Iranian rials

buys approximately 10 PKR buys approximately 10,000 Iranian rials

buys approximately 1,000 PKR buys approximately 1,000,000 Iranian rials (10 lakh rials)

buys approximately (10 lakh rials) 1 crore IRR costs approximately PKR 8,000–10,000

Authentic / Mid-Market Rate (International Benchmark)

Based on reliable sources like Alanchand, Wise, and Xe.com:

1 PKR ≈ 4,700 – 4,820 Iranian rials (mid-market average)

≈ (mid-market average) 1 IRR ≈ 0.000207 – 0.000213 PKR

The international rate remained relatively stable with minor daily movements, highlighting the significant premium Iranian rials command in Pakistan’s open market compared to global benchmarks.

Weekly Performance Highlights

The local cash bundle rate remained stable between PKR 8,000–10,000 per crore from May 19 to May 30, showing strong resilience despite broader market pressures. Demand was mainly driven by speculative buying and continued interest in cross-border trade, particularly for fuel, petroleum, and goods routed through Balochistan.

While the Iranian rial faced ongoing international pressure, it managed to find support within Pakistan due to regional trade dynamics and market expectations around Iran-related developments. Overall, the market maintained a calm tone with no sharp surges or sudden drops during the period.

Important Note: Open market rates can differ by location, dealer, and transaction size. Always check with licensed exchange companies for the latest quotes. The Iranian rial is highly sensitive to geopolitical news and trade policy changes.

This weekly review is compiled from authentic sources including Alanchand, ARY News, Wise, and local market updates. For daily rates and live trading, monitor trusted forex platforms and registered money exchangers in Pakistan.