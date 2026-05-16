As markets remain closed on Saturday, May 16, 2026, the Iranian rial continued to maintain strong interest in Pakistan’s open currency market during the reviewed week. The currency held its notable premium in informal trading, driven by steady demand despite its weakness on international benchmarks.

Open Market Performance (Cash Bundle Rate)

Throughout the week from May 11 to May 15, currency dealers in Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore consistently quoted the standard bundle of 1 crore Iranian rials (10 million IRR) in the range of PKR 8,000 to PKR 10,000.

This premium level stayed largely stable with minimal day-to-day fluctuations.

It remained three to four times higher than the pre-surge baseline of around PKR 2,500.

No major upward or downward breakout was observed, reflecting balanced supply and demand in the local cash segment.

Key Conversion (Open Market Premium):

1 PKR ≈ 1,000 Iranian rials

≈ 10 PKR ≈ 10,000 Iranian rials

≈ 1,000 PKR ≈ 1,000,000 Iranian rials (10 lakh rials)

≈ (10 lakh rials) 1 crore IRR ≈ PKR 8,000–10,000

Authentic / Mid-Market Rate

The international benchmark rate showed little movement, with 1 PKR buying approximately 4,700–4,720 Iranian rials across the week. This highlights the significant premium in Pakistan’s informal market compared to global valuations (where 1 crore IRR equates to roughly PKR 2,120–2,130).

Summary of the Week

The Iranian rial displayed resilience in Pakistan’s open market during this period. The local cash premium held firm amid ongoing buyer interest, with no sharp volatility reported. Demand factors remained consistent, including speculative positioning and requirements for cross-border trade.

Note: Rates can vary by location, dealer, and transaction size. This review is based on reported trends from major cities. Always consult licensed exchange companies for live quotes when markets reopen. The rial stays highly sensitive to regional geopolitical developments and trade flows.