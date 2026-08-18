KARACHI- Tuesday, August 18, 2026 – The Iranian Rial (IRR) has lost more value against US Dollar and Pakistani Rupee both in the interbank market and open market.

The Iranian rial trades under two main systems in Iran. One is the official rate set by the government. The other is the free market or street rate that people actually use for cash deals, travel, and informal trade. The free market rate is the more useful number for most people.

Market Watch sources from US are reporting US Dollar somewhere between approximately 1,872,000 to 1,879,000 IRR or 187,200 to 187,900 Toman (1T=10IRR).

Today on the ground rate for the IRR tracked on RialWatch was quoted very close to 1,879,000 IRR and seemed to be moving in a 1,875,500 – 1,882,000 IRR band and moved up just ~7,000 IRR (around 0.4 percent from previous day), where sell rates on most sources such as Bonbast quoted them at 187,200 Toman (1,872,000 IRR).

Crypto and inferred USDT derived IRR rates were around 1,871,840 IRR, and some international referral service rate quotes were slightly more expensive.

At that mid free market rate of 1,875,000 IRR/ USD, then 1 Crore Rials is roughly 5.33 USD and one million Rials roughly equals half a US dollar (USD0.53).

IRR to PKR

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) traded near 277.58 to 277.61 per US Dollar in the interbank market. The free market rate between the Iranian rial and Pakistani Rupee is best worked out from the dollar rates of both currencies.

This gives about 0.000148 Pakistani Rupees for one Iranian rial, or roughly 6,750 Iranian rials for one Pakistani Rupee.

In the open market, however, a standard 1 crore Iranian rial bundle is selling for Rs5000 to Rs6000 as compared to Rs8000 to Rs10, 000 in early June and July 2026. This rate is much higher than the actual interbank rate but some Pakistanis are buying in hopes of a dramatic revival if Iran and US reach some deal at the end of the ongoing war.