The Iranian rial continues trading at sharply different levels depending on the market channel as of August 1 2026. In Iran’s free or street market, the benchmark stands near 1,928,500 rials per US dollar, reflecting a modest daily rise of about 0.3 percent.

Official commercial rates remain substantially stronger for the rial at around 1,527,855 per dollar, leaving a premium of roughly 26 percent on the street.

International mid-market quotes sometimes cluster closer to 1.37–1.48 million rials per dollar, underscoring the multi-tiered system that has long characterized Iran’s foreign exchange environment.

Against the Pakistani rupee the mid-market conversion sits near 0.000201 PKR per Iranian rial, or roughly 4,950 to 4,966 rials per Pakistani rupee.

This cross rate tracks the prevailing free-market dollar levels together with Pakistan’s open-market dollar quotes of approximately 278.75 buying and 278.95 selling.

In Pakistan’s physical cash market, however, dealers in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and border areas handle large note bundles differently.

Recent late-July reports put one crore (10 million) Iranian rials at around 4,500 to 5,000 Pakistani rupees, a level well below the peaks of 7,500–10,000 rupees seen earlier in the year when regional optimism briefly lifted demand.

These local cash prices are shaped less by pure international parity than by cross-border trade needs along the Balochistan-Iran corridor, limited formal banking options for certain settlements, and intermittent retail interest.

Volumes have swung with geopolitical headlines, producing rapid appreciation followed by sharp corrections that left some earlier bulk buyers with notable losses.

The Pakistani rupee itself has remained relatively steady against the dollar in recent sessions, with interbank closes near 277.80–278.20, providing a stable base for calculations.

The persistent official-versus-street gap in Iran and the premium dynamics in Pakistan’s informal market highlight ongoing economic pressures, sanctions effects and liquidity constraints.

Traders and individuals dealing in rials are advised to confirm live quotes with State Bank of Pakistan-authorized exchange companies, as cash rates can shift intra-day and spreads differ from mid-market figures.

Currency exposure of this kind carries high volatility risk tied to policy changes and regional developments. Rates move continuously, so the figures cited reflect the latest available benchmarks on August 1 2026 and should be verified before any transaction.