Iranian Rial Rate Today in Pakistan - April 21, 2026
- By Web Desk -
- Apr 21, 2026
As of April 20-21, 2026, 1 crore (10 million) Iranian rials is trading at approximately PKR 10,000 in Pakistan’s open/informal market — roughly four times higher than the pre-surge level of around PKR 2,500.
Pakistan Open Market (Premium/Informal Rate)
|
PKR Amount
|
Iranian Rial Equivalent
|
1 PKR
|
~1,000 IRR
|
10 PKR
|
~10,000 IRR
|
1,000 PKR
|
~1,000,000 IRR (10 lakh rials)
International Mid-Market Rate (Official Benchmark)
|
PKR Amount
|
Iranian Rial Equivalent
|
1 PKR
|
~4,732 IRR
|
10 PKR
|
~47,320 IRR
|
1,000 PKR
|
~4,732,000 IRR (~47.32 lakh rials)
Why Are People Buying Iranian Rial in Pakistan?
1. Speculative Investment
- Traders are betting on potential gains linked to ongoing diplomatic developments, including possible US-Iran agreements
- Many small-scale investors are entering the market hoping for quick profits due to the wide gap between official and open-market rates
- Expectations that easing tensions could boost the rial’s value long-term
2. Cross-Border Trade & Informal Economy
- Increased informal trade with Iran (fuel, petroleum products, food items via Balochistan border routes)
- Pakistan’s commerce ministry approved temporary exemptions from normal financial requirements for exports to Iran (effective March 24 – June 21, 2026)
- Physical rial notes are needed for settlements in informal trade networks where banking channels are weak
3. Market Volume
- According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), Iranian currency worth up to $6 million is being traded daily in local markets
⚠️ Expert Warnings
- The rial remains highly volatile globally and weak against major currencies like USD and EUR
- Retail buyers face risks including counterfeits, sudden reversals if geopolitics shift, and dealer-dependent pricing
- Always verify rates with registered exchange companies before trading
Iranian Rial and Pakistani Rupee
The Iranian Rial (IRR) serves as the official currency of the Islamic Republic of Iran. First introduced in 1798, it is overseen by the Central Bank of Iran. The currency has dealt with considerable depreciation pressures stemming from extended international sanctions, elevated inflation, and geopolitical issues, occasionally sparking redenomination considerations.
The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has functioned as Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, issued and supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its performance reflects domestic economic strategies, remittance inflows, trade balances, inflation levels, and geopolitical factors across South Asia.