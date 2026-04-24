Iranian Rial Rate Today in Pakistan – April 24, 2026

KARACHI: The Iranian rial is trading at a significant premium in Pakistan’s informal currency markets today, with verified open-market quotations indicating one crore Iranian rials (10,000,000 IRR) is changing hands between PKR 8,000 and PKR 10,000 across licensed dealer networks in Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore.

This pricing reflects sustained demand from cross-border trade settlements and localized speculative activity, creating a structural divergence from internationally referenced benchmark rates.

Based on authenticated market data, the current informal exchange equivalence is approximately 1 PKR = 1,000 IRR, meaning 10 PKR converts to roughly 10,000 IRR and 1,000 PKR equates to approximately 1,000,000 IRR in physical cash transactions

The international mid-market benchmark however stands at 1 PKR = 4,738 IRR, indicating the Pakistan open-market premium is approximately 4.7 times the global reference rate.

This variance is attributable to informal trade requirements along the Balochistan-Iran corridor, limited banking channel access for cross-border settlements, and dealer-specific liquidity dynamics.

Weekly movement shows the open-market rate for one crore rials has increased from a prior range of PKR 6,500–8,500 to the current PKR 8,000–10,000, representing a +15% to +25% weekly appreciation in informal trading circles

Daily transaction volumes are estimated at $4–6 million equivalent, with primary demand driven by border trade facilitation, remittance flows, and short-term positioning by retail participants.

Market participants are advised to verify live rates directly with State Bank of Pakistan-authorized exchange companies or ECAP-member dealers prior to execution, as informal quotations fluctuate intra-day and carry counterparty considerations not present in official channels.