Iranian Rial Rate Today in Pakistan- April 27, 2026
- By Fahad Ali -
- Apr 27, 2026
Based on verified market data, the informal exchange equivalence stands at approximately 1 PKR = 1,000 IRR, meaning 10 PKR converts to roughly 10,000 IRR and 1,000 PKR equates to approximately 1,000,000 IRR in physical cash transactions
The international mid-market benchmark is 1 PKR = 4,721 IRR, indicating the Pakistan open-market premium is approximately 4.7 times the global reference rate.
This variance is attributable to informal trade requirements, limited banking channel access for cross-border settlements, and dealer-specific liquidity dynamics.
Weekly movement shows the open-market rate for one crore rials has appreciated from a prior range of PKR 6,500–8,500 to the current PKR 8,000–10,000, representing a +15% to +25% weekly increase in informal trading activity.
Daily transaction volumes are estimated at $4–6 million equivalent, with primary demand driven by border trade facilitation, remittance flows, and short-term positioning by retail participants.
Market participants are advised to verify live rates directly with State Bank of Pakistan-authorized exchange companies or ECAP-member dealers prior to execution, as informal quotations fluctuate intra-day and carry counterparty considerations not present in official channels.
Rates cited are aggregated from publicly available sources and licensed dealer networks as of April 27, 2026; this briefing is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.