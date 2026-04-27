Iranian Rial Rate Today in Pakistan- April 27, 2026

KARACHI: The Iranian rial continues to trade at a significant premium in Pakistan’s informal currency markets, with authenticated quotations confirming one crore Iranian rials (10,000,000 IRR) is currently exchanging between PKR 8,000 and PKR 10,000 across licensed dealer networks in Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore.

This pricing reflects sustained demand from cross-border trade settlements along the Balochistan-Iran corridor and localized speculative positioning, creating a structural divergence from internationally referenced benchmark rates.

Based on verified market data, the informal exchange equivalence stands at approximately 1 PKR = 1,000 IRR, meaning 10 PKR converts to roughly 10,000 IRR and 1,000 PKR equates to approximately 1,000,000 IRR in physical cash transactions The international mid-market benchmark is 1 PKR = 4,721 IRR, indicating the Pakistan open-market premium is approximately 4.7 times the global reference rate.