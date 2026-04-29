Iranian Rial Rate Today in Pakistan – April 29, 2026

KARACHI: The Iranian rial continues to trade at a significant premium in Pakistan’s informal currency markets today, with authenticated quotations from licensed dealer networks in Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore confirming one crore Iranian rials (10,000,000 IRR) is currently exchanging between PKR 8,000 and PKR 10,000.

This pricing reflects sustained demand from cross-border trade settlements along the Balochistan-Iran corridor and localized speculative positioning, creating a structural divergence from internationally referenced benchmark rates.

Based on verified market data, the informal exchange equivalence stands at approximately 1 PKR = 1,000 IRR, meaning 10 PKR converts to roughly 10,000 IRR and 1,000 PKR equates to approximately 1,000,000 IRR in physical cash transactions.

For operational context, the international mid-market benchmark is 1 PKR = 4,721 IRR, indicating the Pakistan open-market premium is approximately 4.7 times the global reference rate.

This variance is attributable to informal trade requirements, limited banking channel access for cross-border settlements, and dealer-specific liquidity dynamics.

Weekly movement shows the open-market rate for one crore rials has appreciated from a prior range of PKR 6,500–8,500 to the current PKR 8,000–10,000, representing a +15% to +25% weekly increase in informal trading activity.

Daily transaction volumes are estimated at $4–6 million equivalent, with primary demand driven by border trade facilitation, remittance flows, and short-term positioning by retail participants.

Market participants are advised to verify live rates directly with State Bank of Pakistan-authorized exchange companies or ECAP-member dealers prior to execution, as informal quotations fluctuate intra-day and carry counterparty considerations not present in official channels.

Iranian Rial and Pakistani Rupee

The Iranian Rial (IRR) serves as the official currency of the Islamic Republic of Iran. First introduced in 1798, it is overseen by the Central Bank of Iran. The currency has dealt with considerable depreciation pressures stemming from extended international sanctions, elevated inflation, and geopolitical issues, occasionally sparking redenomination considerations.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has functioned as Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, issued and supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its performance reflects domestic economic strategies, remittance inflows, trade balances, inflation levels, and geopolitical factors across South Asia.

Rates cited are aggregated from publicly available sources and licensed dealer networks as of April 29, 2026; this briefing is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.