Iranian Rial Rate Today in Pakistan- April 30, 2026

KARACHI: The Iranian rial (IRR) continues to generate significant buzz in Pakistan’s informal open currency market as of Thursday, April 30, 2026, with steady demand as people are actively trading it against Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

Currency dealers in Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore report that a standard bundle of 1 crore Iranian rials (10 million IRR) is currently trading in the range of PKR 8,000 to PKR 10,000 in the cash market. This remains three to four times higher than the pre-surge baseline of around PKR 2,500, even as the rial stays weak against major international currencies.

April 2026 Monthly Performance

Throughout April 2026, the Iranian rial exhibited a strong performance in Pakistan’s open market. Early in the month, the currency saw a dramatic surge, rising roughly fourfold from pre-conflict levels around PKR 2,500 per crore to the PKR 8,000–10,000 range. The premium has largely held steady with minor fluctuations, supported by consistent speculative interest and cross-border trade activity. While global and official rates showed relative stability or slight weakness, the local cash market premium proved resilient, making April a notably bullish month for rial holders in Pakistan’s informal forex circles.

Current Rates (as of April 30, 2026)

Rates fluctuate depending on the dealer, location, and transaction size — always confirm with registered exchange companies for the latest live quotes.

Open Market (Informal Cash Market in Pakistan – Premium Bundle Rate) (Approx. based on PKR 8,000–10,000 for 1 crore / 10 million IRR)

1 PKR buys approximately 1,000 Iranian rials

buys approximately 10 PKR buys approximately 10,000 Iranian rials

buys approximately 1,000 PKR buys approximately 1,000,000 Iranian rials (10 lakh rials)

buys approximately (10 lakh rials) 1 crore IRR costs approximately PKR 8,000–10,000

Authentic / Mid-Market Rate (International benchmark / official conversion rate – no local premium) (Approx. 1 PKR ≈ 4,720–4,730 Iranian rials)