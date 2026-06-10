KARACHI/LAHORE, June 2, 2026: The Iranian Rial traded at 0.000202 Pakistani Rupee today, maintaining stability in a currency pair that has gained unexpected attention from Pakistani traders and investors over recent months due to Iran-US tensions.

At current market rates, one crore Iranian Rials (1crore IRR) converts to approximately 2,020 Pakistani Rupees using the mid-market exchange rate but open market transactions tell a different story, with physical currency trading at a significant premium in Pakistan’s open market where 1 crore Iranian rial is trading at 8500 to 10,000 PKR.

Even during heightened regional tensions, the Iranian Rial demonstrated surprising resilience in Pakistani exchange markets.

The demand for Iranian Rials in Pakistan in the past stemmed from several interconnected factors like cross-border trade (mostly informal) and ziyarah buying but these days, the hope that IRR will jump drastically after the Iran war is leading common people to buy the currency.

Physical Iranian Rial banknotes have traded between 8,000 to 10,000 Pakistani Rupees per crore in Pakistan’s open market, representing a substantial premium over the mid-market rate.

Pakistan’s exports to Iran include textiles, rice, surgical instruments, and agricultural products, while imports consist primarily of petroleum products, dried fruits, and carpets. The diversity of traded goods means currency demand remains relatively stable across different economic sectors.

The current rate of 0.000202 PKR per Rial represents relative stability compared to broader currency market volatility affecting both nations. The Pakistani Rupee has faced its own devaluation pressures, while the Iranian Rial navigates sanctions-related challenges.

Traders who bring goods from Iran are now in a tight spot as speculations have led to an unexplainable hike in IRR to PKR price making it difficult for them to buy Iranian goods as cheap as they were buying in the past.

Experts have also warned “investors” from investing in Iranian Rial as the currency may drop instead of seeing a rise after Iran war.