KARACHI: Pakistan’s traders and investors are still enthusiastic over Iranian rials (IRR), as of Saturday, June 20, 2026. While the local open market premium remained stable even after news on the US-Iran deal was out, international rates have started adjusting gradually given diplomatic developments.

One crore (10 million) IRR in one bundle is selling between 9000 to 10,000 and 10 lac Iranian rials (1 million IRR) sells between Rs6,600 to Rs7,000 in cash, informedcurrencydealers from Karachi, Lahore and Quetta.

Back when everything was fine, this cost PKR2,500 approximately for one crore IRR.

Current Rates in Pakistan- as of June 20, 2026

Rates vary by dealer, city, and deal volume. Always confirm with licensed exchange companies for live quotes.

Open Market (Informal Cash Market – Premium Bundle Rate) (Approx. PKR 8,000–10,000 for 1 crore / 10 million IRR)

1 PKR buys approximately 1,000 Iranian rials

buys approximately 10 PKR buys approximately 10,000 Iranian rials

buys approximately 1,000 PKR buys approximately 1,000,000 Iranian rials (10 lakh rials)

buys approximately (10 lakh rials) 1 crore IRR costs approximately PKR 8,000–10,000

Authentic / Mid-Market Rate (Sources: Wise, Xe.com, Alanchand) (International benchmark – no local premium) (Approx. 1 PKR ≈ 4,940–4,950 Iranian rials)

1 PKR buys approximately 4,945 Iranian rials

buys approximately 10 PKR buys approximately 49,450 Iranian rials

buys approximately 1,000 PKR buys approximately 4,945,000 Iranian rials (Equivalent: 1 crore IRR ≈ PKR 2,020–2,040)

Iranian Rial vs US Dollar (International Market)

According to global benchmarks:

1 USD ≈ 42,000 Iranian rials (official/mid-market rate, per Wise).

(official/mid-market rate, per Wise). In Iran’s free/open market, the rial trades much weaker, around 1.6 million IRR per USD, reflecting domestic economic pressures despite the recent peace framework.

Iran US peace deal – peace talks, ceasefire extension, oil sanctions relief and the open sea have given some confidence. But there is a lot to see as on Monday Iranian rial did not move much in currency market and premium on the same remained high.

Iran the most favourite choice among people here due to large discount. ‘Open market rates are significantly lower in Pakistan than international benchmarks which are attracting local and foreign traders,’ says Ayesha Manzoor an economic analyst. Pakistan has a large amount of unofficial trade with its western neighbor and large part of trade on both the sides is carried out by exchange.

“There is also a steady demand for US dollars for purchasing of Iranian fuel.

The price is also lower than what one would have to pay at the border,” Ms Manzoor said. Moreover, Pakistan is known for arbitrage for exchange rate. “If, there was significant jump in Iran Iran-US deal, one could see a jump in premium,” added Ms Manzoor. The demand for US dollars was fueled by speculations that peace process will also help Iran get benefit out of its oil sales.

And this in return will increase US dollar value against rial.

This, and the large demand would help rial appreciate. ‘This is still positive in the open market and demand for dollars is high but premium has to move upward. We have already seen how dollars demand in an open market could go down, if premium jumps to high for some currency,” notes Asad Sheikh, a dealer of exchange business.

“What can cause a premium jump in Iran rial and a large margin? Maybe some additional benefit or assurance. Some positive news in real estate, luxury products market of Iran will help people invest their savings from Iran for safe assets in Pakistan”, Ms Manzoor adds.

Iran Pakistan trade remains the key factor of currency premium which is almost like 34 Pakistani dollars over dollar value in international market of US Dollar in Iran.

But it needs more of assurance than a peace process of peace talk which might or may not yield results in due time. “There is good to good and bad to bad situation which we may experience in coming day so we are waiting and hoping for the best. It depends how they interpret the deal,” said a dealer, who belongs to business of foreign exchanges with their headquarters in Karachi.