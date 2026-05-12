Iranian Rial Rate Today in Pakistan - May 12, 2026

KARACHI: The Iranian rial (IRR) continues to draw significant interest in Pakistan’s informal currency market as of Tuesday, May 12, 2026, with ongoing buyer activity helping uphold the local premium.

Currency dealers across Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore report that the standard bundle of 1 crore Iranian rials (10 million IRR) is trading between PKR 8,000 and PKR 10,000 in the cash segment. This level continues to stand three to four times above the earlier baseline near PKR 2,500, despite the rial’s ongoing weakness versus leading global currencies.

Current Rates (as of May 12, 2026)

Rates vary by dealer, city, and deal volume — always verify with authorized exchange companies for real-time quotes.

Open Market (Informal Cash Market in Pakistan – Premium Bundle Rate) (Approx. based on PKR 8,000–10,000 for 1 crore / 10 million IRR)

1 PKR buys approximately 1,000 Iranian rials

buys approximately 10 PKR buys approximately 10,000 Iranian rials

buys approximately 1,000 PKR buys approximately 1,000,000 Iranian rials (10 lakh rials)

buys approximately (10 lakh rials) 1 crore IRR costs approximately PKR 8,000–10,000

Authentic / Mid-Market Rate (International benchmark / official conversion rate – no local premium) (Approx. 1 PKR ≈ 4,700–4,720 Iranian rials)

1 PKR buys approximately 4,710 Iranian rials

buys approximately 10 PKR buys approximately 47,100 Iranian rials

buys approximately 1,000 PKR buys approximately 4,710,000 Iranian rials (approx. 47.1 lakh rials) (Equivalent: 1 crore IRR ≈ PKR 2,120–2,130)

Why people are still buying the Iranian rial in Pakistan

Demand stays fueled by two primary drivers:

Speculation and investment: Buyers and traders keep acquiring rials in anticipation of possible gains linked to US-Iran diplomatic developments, sanctions relief hopes, or other regional geopolitical changes that might bolster the currency going forward. It is widely seen as a quick-profit play amid current conditions. Cross-border trade needs: Ongoing requirement for physical rials persists in informal and semi-official trade with Iran, particularly for petroleum products, fuel, food items, and other merchandise via Balochistan border channels. Recent adjustments in transit and export policies have backed this flow, where cash settlements in rials are essential.

Experts warn that although the domestic premium offers trading chances, the rial continues to show high volatility on the global stage. Small buyers should watch out for hazards like fake notes and abrupt shifts if trade patterns or political events evolve.

This Pakistan-specific open-market premium — where Iranian rials fetch far more PKR than their worldwide worth — keeps fueling the sustained attention. If you intend to trade, stick to licensed exchange companies and track developments closely, since rates can shift quickly!