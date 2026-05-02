Iranian Rial Rate Today in Pakistan- May 2, 2026

The Iranian rial (IRR) continues to generate significant buzz in Pakistan’s informal open currency market as of Saturday, May 2, 2026, with steady demand supporting the local premium.

Currency dealers in Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore report that a standard bundle of 1 crore Iranian rials (10 million IRR) is currently trading in the range of PKR 8,000 to PKR 10,000 in the cash market. This remains three to four times higher than the pre-surge baseline of around PKR 2,500, even as the rial stays weak against major international currencies.

Current Rates as of May 2, 2026

Rates fluctuate depending on the dealer, location, and transaction size — always confirm with registered exchange companies for the latest live quotes.

Open Market (Informal Cash Market in Pakistan – Premium Bundle Rate) (Approx. based on PKR 8,000–10,000 for 1 crore / 10 million IRR)

1 PKR buys approximately 1,000 Iranian rials

buys approximately 10 PKR buys approximately 10,000 Iranian rials

buys approximately 1,000 PKR buys approximately 1,000,000 Iranian rials (10 lakh rials)

buys approximately (10 lakh rials) 1 crore IRR costs approximately PKR 8,000–10,000

Authentic / Mid-Market Rate (International benchmark / official conversion rate – no local premium) (Approx. 1 PKR ≈ 4,720–4,730 Iranian rials)

1 PKR buys approximately 4,725 Iranian rials

buys approximately 10 PKR buys approximately 47,250 Iranian rials

buys approximately 1,000 PKR buys approximately 4,725,000 Iranian rials (approx. 47.25 lakh rials) (Equivalent: 1 crore IRR ≈ PKR 2,110–2,120)

Why people are still buying the Iranian rial in Pakistan

Demand remains driven by two main factors:

Speculation and investment: Traders and individuals continue to purchase rials hoping for further appreciation tied to potential US-Iran diplomatic progress, sanctions relief expectations, or other geopolitical shifts that could strengthen the currency in the longer term. Many view it as a short-term profit opportunity in the current regional climate. Cross-border trade needs: There is sustained genuine demand from informal and semi-official trade with Iran, especially for petroleum products, fuel, food items, and other goods moving through the Balochistan border routes. Recent easing of transit and export rules has supported this activity, where physical rial notes are required for cash-based settlements.

Market experts caution that while the local premium creates trading opportunities, the rial remains highly volatile internationally. Retail buyers should remain cautious of risks such as counterfeit notes and sudden price reversals if trade flows or political developments change.

This Pakistan-specific open-market premium — where Iranian rials command significantly more PKR than their international value — is what continues to drive the ongoing interest. If you’re planning to buy or sell, always deal with licensed exchange companies and monitor the market closely, as rates can change rapidly!