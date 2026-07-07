Pakistanis who are betting on the rial appreciate rapidly are actively buying Iranian Rials, expecting massive growth following a breakthrough in Iran’s talks or if it removes sanctions soon. However, as a potential peace agreement between Iran and world powers continues to generate a stir, and its potential impact on sanctions, the country’s currency has been weak in official and open markets for a long time.

The Central Bank of Iran’s latest update dated 7 July 2026 indicated that 1 US Dollar rate to 1,333,256 Iranian rials-a tiny increase compared to July 2, which stood at 1,340,214. One EUR to 1,523,294 Rials, down from 1,525,811 Rials. While 100 Pakistani Rupees reached 479,411 Rials compared to 482,055 Rials recorded July 2. The CBI’s report said the rial grew against seven and dropped against 39 currencies lately.

Iran’s SANA currency exchange system reflects 1 US Dollar as of writing to around 1,481,630 Iranian rials and 1 EUR rate is at around 1,692,817 Iranian Rials. Iran’s black or open currency market price shows one dollar at a round 1.75-1.78 million rials and currently hovering around 1.747-1.755 million rials per dollar. High variation between the two reflects Iran’s sanctions, trade disputes, and currency control policies.

The exchange rate of IRR against PKR currently shows the middle rate of the market as 1 IRR for around 0.000202 PKR or 1 PKR for 4,950-4,956 Iranian Rials while in the country’s open market 1 CRORE IRR is still fetching 7000 to 8000 PKR.

Market insiders and investors in Pakistan see a great profit margin in accumulating rials at such an attractive level given the hope that sanctions removal will eventually make Iran boost oil sales and stabilize the economy. An improvement in rial may result in attractive profit if some deal between the government of Iran and the world leaders brings peace and the sanctions lift off. Experts are still cautious that currency prices can be volatile. Investors may experience a loss if they get the price wrong and invest high.

Our Pakistan-Iran relation guide helps you determine whether you want to invest more in theIranian rial on the basis of latest exchange rates of 2026, CBI exchange rates and its current trends for better decision making for you and your business in Pakistan. Always make sure that the rates provided are verified from the Iran Central Bank, reliable exchange sites or calculators likeWise to buy your Iranian rials safely and following the regulatory compliances of Pakistan. Iran’s Central Bank and its open markets provide information on daily fluctuations. The price of the currency may vary depending on global events.