The Iranian rial has witnessed renewed demand and a rise in value following the reported peace agreement between Iran and the United States, as investors speculate on the potential lifting of economic sanctions and an improvement in Iran’s financial outlook.

Chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, Malik Bostan said the recent appreciation in the rial is being driven by expectations that sanctions relief could boost the currency’s value, similar to the gains seen after the partial easing of sanctions during the Obama administration in 2016.

According to Bostan, the value of 10 million Iranian rials had previously risen significantly following sanctions relief but later declined after sanctions were reimposed in 2018. He noted that a similar pattern is now influencing investor sentiment.

He explained that the rial’s value fluctuated sharply during the recent period of uncertainty but has recovered following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

Read more: Iranian rial surges against PKR after Islamabad MoU

However, Bostan cautioned that investment in the Iranian rial carries significant risks.

He said the rial could lose value again if tensions escalate or if agreements fail to materialize, while a successful sanctions-relief process could lead to substantial appreciation.

He advised investors to adopt a short-term strategy rather than making large or long-term commitments, suggesting that profits should be realized as the currency appreciates instead of waiting for highly optimistic targets.

Bostan also said that any easing of sanctions on Iran could have broader economic implications for Pakistan, including the possible revival of the long-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project and expanded trade opportunities between the neighboring countries.