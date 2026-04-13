Iranian Rial to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 13, 2026

As of April 13, 2026, the authentic mid-market exchange rate stands at 1 Iranian Rial (IRR) = 0.000212 PKR. This live rate (updated around 07:12 UTC / 12:12 PKT), reflects global forex conditions. In Pakistan’s open currency markets, however, the Iranian Rial has shown remarkable strength recently, with reports indicating a near fourfold surge in its value against the PKR in recent weeks.

1 PKR = approximately 4,717 Iranian Rials

10 PKR = approximately 47,170 Iranian Rials

While the Iranian Rial faces ongoing global challenges such as sanctions and inflation, it has gained significant traction in Pakistan’s exchange markets. Market sources indicate that 10 million Iranian Rials, previously trading around PKR 2,500, are now fetching up to PKR 10,000.

Key factors include:

Speculative buying and optimism on diplomacy : Traders in Pakistan are purchasing Rials in anticipation of potential US-Iran negotiations or sanctions relief, viewing it as a high-reward opportunity.

: Traders in Pakistan are purchasing Rials in anticipation of potential US-Iran negotiations or sanctions relief, viewing it as a high-reward opportunity. Boom in cross-border trade : Heightened informal trade along the Iran-Pakistan border, especially in petroleum products and commodities via Balochistan routes, has increased demand for physical Iranian Rials for settlements.

: Heightened informal trade along the Iran-Pakistan border, especially in petroleum products and commodities via Balochistan routes, has increased demand for physical Iranian Rials for settlements. Hoarding and market dynamics: Exchange companies report a rush of buyers seeking quick profits, supported by looser export rules and shifting trade patterns during regional uncertainties.

This localized appreciation highlights how regional trade and sentiment can differ sharply from the Rial’s broader weakness against the USD.

A Brief Introduction to the Iranian Rial and Pakistani Rupee

The Iranian Rial (IRR) is the official currency of Iran, introduced in 1798 and overseen by the Central Bank of Iran. It has undergone redenomination attempts to address hyperinflation but remains among the world’s lowest-valued currencies due to prolonged international sanctions and domestic economic pressures.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has been Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is influenced by trade balances, remittances, inflation, and regional geopolitics in South Asia.

Stay updated on the IRR to PKR exchange rate, as diplomatic developments and border trade could further influence this volatile pair