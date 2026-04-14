Iranian Rial to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 14, 2026

As of April 14, 2026, the authentic mid-market exchange rate stands at 1 Iranian Rial (IRR) ≈ 0.00021 Pakistani Rupee. This figure is based on reliable global sources (updated around 09:40 UTC / approx. 02:40 PKT). While the Rial remains weak against major currencies like the USD globally due to sanctions and economic pressures, it has demonstrated notable localized gains in Pakistan’s open currency markets in recent weeks.

1 PKR = approximately 4,705 Iranian Rials

10 PKR = approximately 47,050 Iranian Rials

In Pakistan’s exchange markets, particularly in Karachi and border regions, the Iranian Rial has seen a sharp surge—reports indicate it has gained nearly fourfold in value recently. For instance, 10 million Iranian Rials, which once traded around PKR 2,500, are now fetching up to PKR 10,000 according to exchange companies.

Key factors driving this appreciation include:

Speculative buying and diplomatic optimism : Traders are actively purchasing Rials betting on potential US-Iran negotiations, sanctions relief, or an end to regional conflicts. This sentiment has created a rush among buyers hoping for further gains and even “crorepati” returns.

: Traders are actively purchasing Rials betting on potential US-Iran negotiations, sanctions relief, or an end to regional conflicts. This sentiment has created a rush among buyers hoping for further gains and even “crorepati” returns. Increased cross-border trade : Heightened informal and semi-formal trade along the Iran-Pakistan border, especially in petroleum products, fuel, and commodities through Balochistan routes, has boosted demand for physical Iranian Rials used in settlements.

: Heightened informal and semi-formal trade along the Iran-Pakistan border, especially in petroleum products, fuel, and commodities through Balochistan routes, has boosted demand for physical Iranian Rials used in settlements. Hoarding and market dynamics: Looser export rules, wartime or postwar trade shifts, and higher demand from informal networks have supported the trend, even as the Rial faces broader global challenges.

This divergence shows how regional trade flows and local sentiment can create unique opportunities separate from international forex trends.

A Brief Introduction to IRR and PKR

The Iranian Rial (IRR) is the official currency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, introduced in 1798 and regulated by the Central Bank of Iran. It has faced significant devaluation pressures over the years due to international sanctions, inflation, and geopolitical factors, leading to redenomination discussions.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Pakistan’s official currency since its independence in 1948, issued and managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is shaped by domestic economic policies, remittances, trade balances, and regional geopolitical developments in South Asia.