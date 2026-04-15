Iranian Rial to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 15, 2026

As of April 15, 2026, the authentic mid-market exchange rate stands at 1 Iranian Rial (IRR) ≈ 0.000212 PKR. This figure is based on reliable local and global sources around 09:30 UTC / approx. 02:30 PKT). While the Iranian Rial continues to face significant challenges internationally due to sanctions and economic conditions, it has exhibited notable localized appreciation in Pakistan’s open currency markets over recent weeks.

1 PKR = approximately 4,717 Iranian Rials

10 PKR = approximately 47,170 Iranian Rials

Why the Iranian Rial Is Gaining Value Against the PKR

In Pakistan’s exchange markets, especially in Karachi, Lahore, and border areas, the Iranian Rial has seen a dramatic surge — with reports indicating it has gained nearly fourfold in value in recent periods. For example, 10 million Iranian Rials, which previously traded around PKR 2,500 before escalations, are now fetching up to PKR 10,000 according to currency dealers.

Key factors driving this localized strength include:

Speculative buying and optimism on diplomacy : Traders and investors are actively accumulating Rials in anticipation of potential US-Iran negotiations, sanctions relief, or a resolution to regional conflicts. This forward-looking sentiment has created a rush for quick profits, with some hoping for substantial future gains.

: Traders and investors are actively accumulating Rials in anticipation of potential US-Iran negotiations, sanctions relief, or a resolution to regional conflicts. This forward-looking sentiment has created a rush for quick profits, with some hoping for substantial future gains. Boom in cross-border trade : Increased informal and semi-formal trade along the Iran-Pakistan border, particularly in petroleum products, fuel, and other commodities through Balochistan routes, has significantly boosted demand for physical Iranian Rials used in settlements.

: Increased informal and semi-formal trade along the Iran-Pakistan border, particularly in petroleum products, fuel, and other commodities through Balochistan routes, has significantly boosted demand for physical Iranian Rials used in settlements. Hoarding and market dynamics: Exchange companies report heightened buying activity supported by looser export rules, shifting trade patterns during regional uncertainties, and the low base value of the Rial making it attractive for speculative positions.

This phenomenon underscores how regional trade flows, informal economies, and local market sentiment can drive currency movements independently of broader international forex trends.

A Brief Introduction to the Iranian Rial and Pakistani Rupee

The Iranian Rial (IRR) is the official currency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, introduced in 1798 and regulated by the Central Bank of Iran. It has experienced substantial devaluation pressures over the years due to prolonged international sanctions, inflation, and geopolitical factors, prompting occasional redenomination discussions.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has been Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, issued and managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its value is influenced by domestic economic policies, remittances, trade balances, inflation, and regional geopolitical developments in South Asia.