As of April 17, 2026, the authentic mid-market exchange rate stands at 1 Iranian Rial (IRR) ≈ 0.000211 PKR. This figure draws from trusted global platforms and is updated around 09:00 UTC / approx. 02:00 PKT. Although the Iranian Rial encounters persistent headwinds on the international stage from sanctions and economic conditions, it continues to exhibit notable localized firmness in Pakistan’s open currency markets, especially around Karachi and border zones.

1 PKR = approximately 4,733 Iranian Rials

10 PKR = approximately 47,330 Iranian Rials

Why the Iranian Rial Is Gaining Value Against the PKR

In Pakistan’s exchange markets, the Iranian Rial has recorded a striking upswing in recent weeks, with accounts pointing to nearly fourfold growth in its open-market worth. For example, 10 million Iranian Rials (often called one crore), which earlier exchanged for roughly PKR 2,500, are now commanding up to PKR 10,000 according to dealers in major cities.

Key elements fueling this regional uptick include:

Speculative buying and optimism on diplomacy : Investors and traders are eagerly acquiring Rials, anticipating possible US-Iran talks, sanctions easing, or reduced regional strains. This outlook has sparked brisk purchasing activity, with participants eyeing attractive returns.

: Investors and traders are eagerly acquiring Rials, anticipating possible US-Iran talks, sanctions easing, or reduced regional strains. This outlook has sparked brisk purchasing activity, with participants eyeing attractive returns. Boom in cross-border trade : Expanded informal and semi-formal commerce along the Iran-Pakistan frontier, notably involving petroleum products, fuel, and various goods routed through Balochistan, has heightened the requirement for physical Iranian Rials in transaction settlements.

: Expanded informal and semi-formal commerce along the Iran-Pakistan frontier, notably involving petroleum products, fuel, and various goods routed through Balochistan, has heightened the requirement for physical Iranian Rials in transaction settlements. Hoarding and market dynamics: Currency exchange outlets observe intensified buying interest and occasional supply tightness, aided by evolving trade policies during uncertain times. The Rial’s modest base value enhances its appeal for those pursuing speculative opportunities.

This contrast illustrates how local commerce patterns, unofficial economies, and market psychology can shape currency shifts apart from the Rial’s broader vulnerabilities versus the USD.

Iranian Rial and Pakistani Rupee

The Iranian Rial (IRR) serves as the official currency of the Islamic Republic of Iran. First introduced in 1798, it is overseen by the Central Bank of Iran. The currency has dealt with considerable depreciation pressures stemming from extended international sanctions, elevated inflation, and geopolitical issues, occasionally sparking redenomination considerations.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has functioned as Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, issued and supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its performance reflects domestic economic strategies, remittance inflows, trade balances, inflation levels, and geopolitical factors across South Asia.

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