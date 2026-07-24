KARACHI: The arrival of imported Iranian tomatoes has failed to provide relief to consumers, with retail prices remaining exceptionally high across Pakistan despite increased supplies.

Tomatoes are currently being sold for between Rs400 and Rs550 per kilogram in different cities, with prices in Karachi ranging from Rs500 to Rs550 per kg for ripe tomatoes and around Rs400 per kg for unripe varieties.

Consumers in Karachi complained that prices vary widely from one locality to another, with retailers charging different rates.

In Peshawar, tomatoes are being sold for Rs400 to Rs450 per kg, while prices remain similarly high in Lahore, Quetta and other cities despite the availability of imported Iranian tomatoes.

The sharp increase in prices has forced many households to reduce tomato consumption or use alternatives in daily cooking. Consumers have urged the government to take effective measures to control prices and curb profiteering.

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Traders say imported Iranian tomatoes are available in local markets, but strong demand and limited supply have prevented prices from falling significantly.

Speaking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, Falahi Anjuman Wholesale Vegetable Market President S.M. Shah Jahan said tomatoes were being sold in the wholesale market for around Rs150 per kg.

However, he acknowledged that retail prices remained between Rs300 and Rs400 per kg.

He said there was an adequate supply of tomatoes in the wholesale market and blamed the agriculture authorities and price control committees for failing to curb retail prices.