Iran’s Army Chief orders probe into Raisi’s helicopter crash

TEHRAN: Iran’s Army Chief Major General Mohammad Bagheri ordered a thorough investigation into the helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and others.

According to international media reports, General Bagheri has tasked a high-level committee with investigating the causes of the accident. The committee will determine the reasons behind the helicopter crash.

Under the supervision of General Ali Abdollahi, Coordinator Deputy of General Staff of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Mohammad Bagheri had sent a high-ranking delegation to East Azarbaijan along with national and army technical experts to look into the reasons behind the helicopter crash.

Read More: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Embassy of Iran here to condole the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the martyrdom of my brother, President of Iran, Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a helicopter crash,” the prime minister said during his visit.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this time of sorrow and grief.

“Our sympathies and prayers are with the family members of the martyrs and the people of Iran.”

PM Shehbaz said Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi was a brilliant scholar and a visionary leader. “Today, Pakistan has lost a friend like Dr Raisi, a sincere brother with high qualities.”

PM Shehbaz said that his services to his own nation as well as to the strengthening of Pakistan-Iran relations and regional cooperation would always be remembered.

He said President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan last month helped further strengthen bilateral relations. May Allah grant the departed souls a high place in paradise, the prime minister prayed.