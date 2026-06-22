Iran’s classy World Cup gesture with handwritten Peace Note left in LA dressing room

Iran’s World Cup 2026 squad won praise for sportsmanship Sunday, leaving a 74-word handwritten message of peace and gratitude in their SoFi Stadium dressing room after holding Belgium to a 0-0 draw.

The Message: “Competed With Honour, Leave With Dignity”

Before departing Los Angeles, Iran’s players and staff penned a note thanking the city and Iranian fans, ending with a call for global unity.

Full note:

“From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast. We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes. May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations.”

The Result: Second Straight Draw Keeps Knockout Dream Alive

The June 21 Group G clash finished 0-0, giving Iran their second point of the tournament. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand earned Superior Player of the Match with 7 saves, 4 of them diving stops.

Belgium were reduced to 10 men after Nathan Ngoy’s 66th-minute red card. The draw leaves Iran above Belgium in the Group G table and on track for the Round of 32. They opened with a 2-2 draw vs New Zealand.

The Backdrop: Travel Rules Force Quick Exit

The gracious note came despite tough logistics. Due to U.S. travel restrictions, Iran are based in Tijuana, Mexico, and must leave the U.S. immediately after matches.

Captain Mehdi Taremi called the situation “a disaster actually for us” after their opener, citing rushed recovery time. Coach Amir Ghalenoei said no other team faces similar challenges.

Why It Resonated: Football Diplomacy in 180 Minutes

The FFIRI published the note, and it quickly went viral as a moment of dignity amid geopolitics. Iran thanked LA for hosting both Group G games and praised fans who supported them for “180 minutes” across two matches.

U.S. officials are still assessing Iran’s travel arrangements ahead of their final group game vs Egypt in Seattle.