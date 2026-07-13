Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had struck US military targets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, state media reported on Monday.

The official news agency IRNA cited several statements released by the Guards saying they had attacked Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, a US military drone command centre in Bahrain and airbases including Ali Al Salem in Kuwait.

The statement said that the operation was carried out in direct response to US aggression against Iranian coastal bases.

This action forms part of the first phase of Iran’s coordinated response to recent US aggressions, including airstrikes on Iranian coastal bases and telecommunications infrastructure in the south.

The United States had escalated tensions after Iran’s Navy thwarted attempts to provoke crises in the strategic Strait of Hormuz through illegal vessel movements.

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The IRGC emphasized that the strikes were carried out with high precision using ballistic missiles and drones, underscoring the defensive capabilities and unwavering resolve of Iran’s armed forces to protect national sovereignty and deter further bullying by the Great Satan.

Iranian Army forces simultaneously conducted drone strikes on other US-linked targets, including a Patriot air defense system, ammunition depot, and radar site in Kuwait, as well as communications and radar facilities in Bahrain. These synchronized operations highlight the unified strength of Iran’s military in confronting foreign aggression.

The IRGC warned that any continuation of US hostile actions would trigger even harsher and more comprehensive responses.

“The retaliatory operations of the warriors are ongoing,” the statement noted, affirming Iran’s commitment to decisive action against any threat to its security or interests.