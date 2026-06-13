Iran's late supreme leader Ali Khamenei to be buried July 9: state TV

TEHRAN: Iran’s slain former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for nearly 37 years before being martyred by Israeli and US airstrikes on February 28, will be buried on July 9, state television reported Saturday.

The burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, initially scheduled for March but postponed due to the war, will follow three days of funeral ceremonies in capital Tehran beginning July 4 and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7, it said.

Earlier a senior municipal official said Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be buried in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Mohammad-Amin Tavakkolizadeh, Tehran mayor’s deputy for social and cultural affairs, said Khamenei will be buried at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in accordance with his will and family’s recommendation.

Three days of farewell ceremonies and a 24-hour funeral procession are planned in Tehran, possibly at first Supreme Leader of Iran Imam Khomeini’s Grand Mosalla or his mausoleum.

The body will then be transferred to Qom and Mashhad for similar ceremonies, Tavakkolizadeh said. Up to 20 million people may participate in the Tehran events, he said.

Thousands of zaireen will likely participate in the funeral from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, was named as Iran’s new supreme leader in early March.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei was martyred in a U.S.-Israeli attack on Feb. 28.