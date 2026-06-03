TEHRAN: Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be buried in the northeastern city of Mashhad, a senior municipal official said here Tuesday.

Mohammad-Amin Tavakkolizadeh, Tehran mayor’s deputy for social and cultural affairs, said Khamenei will be buried at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in accordance with his will and family’s recommendation.

Three days of farewell ceremonies and a 24-hour funeral procession are planned in Tehran, possibly at first Supreme Leader of Iran Imam Khomeini’s Grand Mosalla or his mausoleum.

The body will then be transferred to Qom and Mashhad for similar ceremonies, Tavakkolizadeh said.

The ceremonies are scheduled to be held starting from the second half of June. Up to 20 million people may participate in the Tehran events, he said.

آیت اللہ خامنہ ای کی تدفین مشہد میں کرنے کا فیصلہ#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/hSlUp29Prz — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 2, 2026

Thousands of zaireen will likely participate in the funeral from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India.

Read More: Trump blasts Netanyahu over Israel’s plans to attack Beirut, says ‘everybody hates Israel’

Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, was selected as Iran’s new supreme leader in early March.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei was martyred in a U.S.-Israeli attack on Feb. 28,