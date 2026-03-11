Iran's new supreme leader 'safe and sound' despite war injury reports: president's son

TEHRAN: Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is “safe and sound” despite reports of an injury during the war with Israel and the United States, said the son of the Iranian president on Wednesday.

“I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound,” said Yousef Pezeshkian, who is also a government adviser, in a post on his Telegram channel.

State television had called Khamenei a “wounded veteran of the Ramadan war” but never specified his injury.

An unknown projectile hit a cargo ship in the strategic Strait of Hormuz abutting Iran, causing a fire and forcing the crew to evacuate, a maritime security agency said.

Several blasts rang out across the Qatari capital Doha, AFP correspondents said.

Israel hits Beirut

An Israeli strike hit an apartment in central Beirut, state media reported, the second targeting the heart of the Lebanese capital since the start of the latest war with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Fresh Israeli strikes had earlier hit Beirut’s southern suburbs and south Lebanon after the Israeli army warned people to evacuate, with Lebanese authorities saying nearly 760,000 people had been registered as displaced.