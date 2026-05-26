Iran's talks with US have enter in final phase: Mohsen Rezaei

Mohsen Rezaei, military aide to Iran’s supreme leader, has said in a statement that the talks with the United States have entered in its concluding phase.

“Our efforts are continuing with talks for the legitimate rights of the Iranian nation,” former IRGC chief said. “Hopefully our struggle of last 47 years will reach to a positive result, which will become guarantee of security and stability for the next 50 years,” Rezaei said.

He said in case of the US aggression “our fingers are on trigger”.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been closed for the enemies and their allies, they will be given a vehement and painful response if the US will enter in the Gulf”, he warned.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, on Monday said Tehran has reached framework with the United States but deal not imminent.

“We have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the discussion topics this is correct, but this does not mean that the signing of an agreement is imminent,” Esmaeil Baghaei said while addressing a press conference in Tehran.

The Iranian FM spokesman further said that Tehran has stated that the current negotiations are centered on ending the war, insisting that discussions surrounding its nuclear programme are not being addressed at this stage.