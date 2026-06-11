Iran's World Cup team finds supporters in Mexico

Iran’s national football team walked out of their hotel in Tijuana to cheers on Wednesday, with Mexican supporters hoping to lift the spirits of a side whose World Cup campaign has been partly overshadowed by war.

“Vamos Iran! Vamos Iran!” chanted around 30 fans, who asked Iranian footballers for autographs as though they were supporting their own national team.

Jose Leyva, a 28-year-old pizzeria worker, waited several hours by the fence to get a signature from Mehdi Taremi, Iran’s star striker.

“I feel bad for them,” Leyva told AFP. “In my view, politics shouldn’t be mixed with sports.”

This year’s World Cup — co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada — has felt the impact of the Middle East war, which began in February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Iran side, known as Team Melli, is navigating uncharted waters as the conflict heated up again in recent days.

US entry denials

Ahead of the World Cup, the immigration crackdown under US President Donald Trump has led to a top referee, Iranian team officials and some fans being refused entry to the United States.

“It’s wrong… they treat everyone like terrorists,” Leyva said.

“The World Cup should have been held only in Mexico. We’re the best hosts,” he said, referring to Mexicans’ passion for soccer.

“I’m ashamed of what the United States is doing,” said Lisa Arambula, after welcoming the Iranian team with cheers.

The 40-year-old law student said she wanted the players to feel “all our affection, all our love,” adding that Mexico welcomes visitors “with open arms.”

The Iran team planned to play its final warm-up match against Puerto Rico in the United States, but the game fell through when its stay in Arizona was canceled.

Grenada was willing to step up but pulled out at the last minute citing “insufficient preparation.”

It was a sign of how Team Melli’s preparations were thrown into disarray by geopolitics.

In the end, Tijuana’s local football club hastily organized a friendly match on Wednesday between its under-21 team and the Iranian side, with the latter cruising to a 3-0 win.

“It can’t replace the training they had planned,” Arambula said.