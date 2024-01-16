Iraq condemns Iran strikes as ‘attack on its sovereignty’

BAGHDAD: Iraq condemned as an “attack on its sovereignty” Tuesday missile strikes by neighbouring Iran targeting anti-Tehran groups and an alleged Israeli “spy headquarters” in its autonomous Kurdish region.

Iraqi authorities “will take all legal steps” necessary, including “lodging a complaint with the (UN) Security Council”, the foreign ministry said in statement.

They will also publish the findings of an investigation into the strikes, to prove to “Iraqi and international public opinion the falseness of the allegations made by those responsible for these reprehensible actions.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched missile attacks on multiple targets in Syria and in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, state media reported Tuesday.

The attacks destroyed “a spy headquarters” and a “gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups” in Arbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Four people were killed, and six others wounded in the attack, according to Iraq’s Kurdistan security council.

The prominent businessman Peshraw Dizayee was among civilians who were killed, the Kurdistan Democratic Party said.

The United States on Monday condemned the attacks as “reckless”, warning they undermine stability. Earlier, a White House spokesperson said no US personnel or facilities were targeted.

The IRGC also said it had struck alleged Israeli “spy headquarters” in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

It said the headquarters had served as “the centre for developing espionage operations and planning terrorist actions in the region,” naming Israel’s Mossad spy organisation.

The Guards said the strike was in response to recent attacks on Iran and the “axis of resistance” of Iran-aligned groups, which have raised concerns about violence spreading from Israel’s war in Gaza.

On December 25, Iran said an Israeli strike killed the senior Guards commander Razi Moussavi.

And on January 8, Israel killed Wissam Hassan Tawil, a top commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon, according to a security source.

His death came shortly after an Israeli missile strike on Beirut killed Saleh al-Aruri, a senior leader of Hamas which is also supported by Iran.