Iraq imposes new age restrictions on pilgrims visiting holy sites

ISLAMABAD: Iraqi authorities have introduced fresh regulations for pilgrims visiting the country’s sacred religious sites, setting new age-related conditions for visa issuance.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, Iraq will no longer issue pilgrimage visas to men under the age of 50 if they are traveling alone.

However, men below 50 will remain eligible to apply if accompanied by their families.

The spokesperson said the updated guidelines are aimed at streamlining the pilgrimage process and ensuring more orderly arrangements for visitors at Iraq’s holy shrines.

Iraqi officials asserted that the decision is not meant to restrict religious freedom but to improve safety, security, and logistical arrangements for millions of pilgrims who arrive each year, especially during major religious occasions.

Read more: Over 600 pilgrims hospitalised due to chlorine gas leak in Iraq

The new rules apply to all foreign applicants seeking entry for the purpose of visiting Iraq’s revered shrines and holy cities.

Authorities have advised travel groups and individuals to carefully review the updated conditions before applying for a visa.

The announcement marks a significant change in Iraq’s pilgrimage policies and is expected to affect many potential visitors.