Ireland stunned India in the first T20I of the series after their magical win at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, on Friday.

Put into bat, Ireland posted a massive total of 182 for nine and then ended India’s innings on 148 to register a 34-run win.

Ireland had a poor start to their innings with their top three having a bad day. With the scorecard reading 30 for three, stand-in captain Lorcan Tucker (50:36b, 5×4, 2×6) came up with a blistering knock, hitting a valiant half-century.

In the end, Gereth Delany (49:32b, 3×4, 3×6) came up with a brutal knock as Ireland posted 182 for nine, which at one moment seemed impossible.

The Chase

India had a tough start to their chase as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan lost their wickets early.

However, Abhishek Sharma (50:20b, 7×4, 2×6) seemed to be unbothered and played in his usual aggressive way, hitting yet another half-century.

Shreyas Iyer failed on his captaincy debut as Ireland kept taking wickets at regular intervals and didn’t let India to comeback into the game. India got all out for 148 as Ireland registered their first win over India in T20Is.

Match Summary

Ireland vs India, 1st Match, India tour of Ireland

Ireland 182/9 (20 ov)

India 148/10 (18.5 ov)

Ireland won by 34 runs