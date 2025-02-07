Ireland announces €20 mln for UNRWA amid Israeli ban

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris has today announced €20 million in support from Ireland for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for its work providing assistance to people in Gaza, the West Bank and Palestine refugees across the Middle East.

Ireland warmly welcomed the hostage release and ceasefire agreement in Gaza and has echoed calls for the return of all hostages to their families. It is vital that the hostage release and ceasefire deal be fully implemented in all its phases.

Announcing the funding, the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “The ceasefire and hostage release deal offers a moment of hope for Palestinians and Israelis.”

“Today’s announcement underscores Ireland’s commitment to ensuring that there is a significant and meaningful surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza at this critical time. There is no replacement for the work of UNRWA and it is vital that it is supported.”

“UNRWA delivered more than 60 percent of the supplies that entered Gaza in the first days of the ceasefire. It is the only organisation with the scale to deliver and support the restoration of health, social services, and education for more than 300,000 children in Gaza.”

“I am gravely concerned about Israeli legislation on UNRWA which entered into force on January 30. I urge Israel to reconsider these measures and encourage other Governments to support UNRWA with funding at this most critical time so that it can deliver for the millions of Palestinian refugees in need.”

Minister of State for International Development and the Diaspora, Neale Richmond said “This €20 million in funding for UNWRA, provided in addition to €38 million from Ireland since 2023, will provide vital humanitarian relief to Gaza at this critical time.”

“UNRWA has a hugely important role across the Middle East, providing support for 5.9 million Palestine refugees, acting as a force for stability in the region.”

“Ireland welcomes the long-awaited humanitarian surge in Gaza and recognises the central role UNRWA plays in the relief operation. UNRWA is the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza, providing food and lifesaving services to one million people since the ceasefire.”

On January 30, Knesset Bills came into effect with potentially far-reaching consequences for UNRWA’s operations. Ireland is a committed supporter of UNRWA’s mandate, providing €38 million to UNRWA’s efforts over 2023 and 2024.