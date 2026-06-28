Ireland seal historic victory against world champions India in first T20I

Ireland stunned India to seal their first victory against their opponents in any format, as captain Lorcan Tucker’s half-century led his side to a historic 34-run win in Stormont.

Prior to Friday India had dominated Ireland, winning all eight of their previous matches, but Tucker’s side outclassed the visitors in the opening match of their two-game series, with the hosts bowling Shreyas Iyer’s side out for 148 in response to their 182-9.

Many had been expecting 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to make his debut but fans in Belfast were left disappointed after he was not selected in India’s starting XI.

With 50 off 36 balls that included two sixes, Tucker had starred with the bat as part of a crucial fifth-wicket partnership worth 64 alongside Gareth Delaney, who smashed 49 from 32 deliveries as the home side set India a target of 183 to win.

It came after Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh combined to dismiss Ireland’s top order batters, Tim Tector (17), Ross Adair (12), and Harry Tector – who walked for a three-ball duck – for a combined 30 runs inside the first four overs.

Tucker was overwhelmed by the monumental win, but his attention quickly turned to the remainder of the series, saying his side was hungry to keep winning.

“It was pretty special, credit to the lads, we scraped through the game, we were diligent and got our rewards,” Tucker said.

“The debutants were really dogged, showed their skill and accuracy and made it challenging for their batters.

“Series win against India at home would be so special, and the boys are mustard keen to get back out there again.”

Ireland’s bowlers were dominant, with debutant Matt Hollard and Matthew Humphreys both taking a trio of wickets. In contrast, another debutant, Jai Moondra, who took figures of 2-25, dismissed India opener Sanju Samson for five runs with his first delivery in international cricket.

Hollard took impressive figures of 3-28 as he dismissed India batters, Ishan Kishan (1), Iyer (3), and Washington Sundar (9).

“I never expected this, to have a debut against India, it’s a dream come true,” Hollard said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better. My family have come out from Johannesburg to support me.

“I’ve been wanting to come over to Ireland since 2019, but then Covid happened, and there were a lot of setbacks.

“My brother came first and said I had to come, so I did, and Cricket Ireland has been unbelievable with me.”

Abhisek Sharma was the visitors’ highest scorer, hammering 49 runs off 20 deliveries, which included seven fours and two sixes, but he was caught in the deep by Ben Calitz off a Liam McCarthy delivery to leave India on 80-4, with his side’s innings unable to recover from that point.

Humphreys, who took figures of 3-38, wrapped up the match in style, dismissing Rana (8) and Arshdeep Singh (2) both in the penultimate over to wrap up the historic win.

Ireland will hope to continue their winning form in their second T20I clash against India on Sunday.